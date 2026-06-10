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San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo man arrested for felony domestic violence at home on South Street Wednesday

KEYT
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today at 4:48 pm
Published 5:00 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – A 41-year-old San Luis Obispo man was arrested for domestic violence after returning to the scene of the alleged attack at a home on South Street Wednesday.

On June 10, around 11 a.m., dispatchers received a call from a concerned citizen about a suspected domestic violence incident at a home in the 300 block of South Street stated a press release from the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

A woman was contacted by investigating officers who determined that a felony-level domestic battery had occurred and that the perpetrator, identified as a 41-year-old San Luis Obispo man, had fled the area before officers had arrived detailed the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

While officers were searching the area, the 41-year-old returned and entered the home on South Street noted the local police agency.

While officers spoke with the man and awaited the arrival of additional officers to the scene, the woman was able to safely leave the residence shared the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to San Luis Obispo Police, Sheriff's K-9 deputies and a California Highway Patrol helicopter were also called to the scene as officers issued multiple commands for the 41-year-old man to exit the South Street home.

The 41-year-old eventually complied and exited the house around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday noted the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

San Luis Obispo Police Department shared that the 41-year-old was arrested and booked on a felony charge of domestic battery and committing a felony while out on bail for another crime.

If you or someone you know has been subject to domestic violence, the Lumina Alliance can provide resources for those seeking help. The non-profit organization can also be reached at its 24-hour hotline at 805-545-8888.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

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