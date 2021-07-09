Friday morning forecast July 9th

Local Forecast

Temperatures are warming further Friday. The coast is in the 70s to 80s, and inland in the 90s to 100s.

An excessive heat warning is starting Friday morning, lasting through at least Monday night, in the San Luis Obispo County interior valleys and mountains, plus the Cuyama Valley. Temperatures could reach 113 degrees, making heat-related illness a risk. A heat advisory will be in place for the same time period in the Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains with temperatures up to 106 degrees.

The ridge of high pressure is continuing to expand westward, and heights are rising. Onshore flow is lighter, thinning out the marine layer more.

A sea breeze and strong onshore flow will stall the heat in coastal areas Saturday, but temperatures will continue warming inland. The ridge will drift over Nevada.

Sunday, the ridge will move further into Southwest California, but it will weaken. Through next week, onshore flow will increase and the marine layer will deepen. Westerly winds in the interior, though, could increase fire risk there.

Temperatures will start cooling down once again, reaching near normal in the interior by Thursday, but near to below normal midweek on the coast.