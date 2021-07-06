A Hope Ranch bridge is getting a facelift to be safer

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A bridge on Nueces Drive is getting a facelift. The small passageway in a Hope Ranch neighborhood connected two dead-ends for bicyclists and pedestrians. The bridge is located around 4510 Nueces Drive.

The bridge used to have a metal sign advising drivers “No Motor Vehicles”. However, a bicyclist hit the sign and got injured. Since the sign was removed, neighbors have complained to Santa Barbara County about people driving their cars over the bridge.

Now a spokesman for the county said the bridge will get a facelift. The project will add striping and a sign on the median to prevent cars from using the bridge.

Neighbors are encouraged to reach out to the county via email if they have any questions or comments about the bridge, lwageneck@countyofsb.org.