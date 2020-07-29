Solvang bakery prepares for 50th anniversary

Top Stories

SOLVANG, Calif — Olsen's Danish Village Bakery has seen a lot from it’s perch on Mission Drive.

A couple blocks down the town’s main business street, the bakery has been the literal bread basket of Solvang for almost five decades.

On Saturday, they will celebrate their 50th anniversary.

Olsen's Danish Village Bakery specializes in Danish pastries and baked goods. From Danish butter cookies to limpa bread to cinnamon crisps and of course kransekage or almond ring cake.

Earlier this year, when Solvang closed Copenhagen Drive to become pedestrian only, owner Ben Olsen told KEYT pastries are essential. And everyone needs a little bit of bread and cookies every day to be happy.