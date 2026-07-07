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Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Maria Man Arrested After Arranging To Meet Child For Lewd Acts Over Social Media

KEYT
By
New
today at 4:04 pm
Published 4:10 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – A 23-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested while attempting to meet with a 13-year-old girl for sex Monday.

On July 4, detectives started an investigation into a local adult man using a social media platform to talk a 13-year-old girl into unlawful sex acts stated the Santa Maria Police Department in a press release Tuesday.

Detectives were able to identify a 23-year-old Santa Maria man during their investigation and on Monday, July 6, he was arrested while attempting to meet the child shared the local police department.

According to Santa Maria Police, the 23-year-old was booked on charges of attempted lewd act on a child under the age of 14 and arranging to meet a minor for lewd purposes.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail and his bail has been set at $100,000 noted the Santa Maria Police Department.

"The Santa Maria Police Department encourages parents and guardians to remain engaged in their children's online activities by monitoring their use of social media platforms, messaging applications, and other internet-based services," the local police agency shared. "Maintaining open communication about online safety and responsible internet use can play an important role in preventing child exploitation."

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

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