Santa Barbara Expands BCycle Program with 60 New E-Bikes, Discounted Memberships

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) — Getting around Santa Barbara is becoming easier for more residents after the City of Santa Barbara and BCycle completed a major expansion of the city's electric bike-share program.

The $1.8 million project adds 60 new e-bikes and 22 new docking stations throughout the city, expanding access to neighborhoods that previously had limited bike-share options.

City officials say the expansion is designed to make transportation more accessible and affordable, particularly in underserved communities.

New docking stations have been installed on the Eastside, Westside, downtown, and near popular destinations including Leadbetter Beach, West Beach, and Chase Palm Park.

The expansion also includes the BCycle for All program, which offers discounted annual memberships for income-qualified residents.

A standard annual BCycle membership costs $244.68, while eligible riders can purchase a BCycle for All membership for $25 plus tax for an entire year.

Residents who participate in programs such as CalFresh, SNAP, Medi-Cal, or Medicare may qualify. Seniors living on fixed incomes and people with disabilities may also be eligible.

The city hopes the expanded network will encourage more people to use bicycles for commuting, running errands, and recreational trips while reducing reliance on cars.

Residents interested in the discounted membership can apply through the City's BCycle portal. Officials are also asking community members to complete a survey to help guide future improvements and identify locations for additional bike-share stations.

The expansion is part of Santa Barbara's broader effort to improve sustainable transportation options and increase mobility throughout the city.

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