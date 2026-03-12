New charges added to complaint against Lompoc City Councilman already facing multiple felonies

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) – On Wednesday, local prosecutors added an additional seven criminal counts against Lompoc City Councilman Stephen Bridge, who is already facing eight felony charges connected to forgery and misuse of public funds.

According to the amended complaint filed in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, the new charges brought against Bridge include two new felony charges of misappropriation of public funds and an additional felony charge of fraudulent use of a contractor's license number.

On of the counts in the amended complaint filed this week provided additional information about a prior felony charge of presentation of a fraudulent claim.

According to the new complaint, Bridge is alleged to have billed the City of Lompoc's Water Leak Detection and Repair Rebate Application using an invoice from Turner Construction that listed a contractor's license number that was for another business.

The use of the same contractor's license number without the permission of the holder was mentioned in two other counts originally filed against Bridge in November of last year.

The original complaint detailed that Bridge allegedly used that contractor's license number held by Turner and Associates to file invoices with a variety of recipients including Oddfellows, Certain Sparks, and BBES as "Turner Construction" as far back as February of 2024.

November's complaint further alleged that on at least two occasions, Bridge took money from the City of Lompoc, specifically $5,076.66 on May 15, 2024 and $4,917 on February 7, 2025.

Wednesday's amended complaint also included new aggravating factors:

That Bridge allegedly induced others to participate in the commission of the crimes or occupied a position of leadership of dominance of other participants in the commission of his alleged crimes

The manner in which the allegations were carried out indicates planning, sophistication, or professionalism

That Bridge took advantage of a position of trust to perpetrate the alleged crimes

Bridge is currently scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 19 of this year.

His term on the Lompoc City Council expires in 2028.

"We are aware of the charges filed against Mr. Bridge today," stated Emily Prueitt, the Community Relations Manager and Public Information Officer for the City of Lompoc in November when charges against the City Councilman were first reported. "The city will continue to work with the District Attorney’s office throughout the investigation. Any other inquiries should be directed to the District Attorney’s office. The city has no other comments at this time."