Lompoc City Council member Stephen Bridge accused of forgery, embezzlement and misuse of city funds

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) – On Wednesday, eight felony charges were filed against Lompoc City Council member Stephen Bridge.

The counts include forgery, grand theft by embezzlement, fraudulent use of a contractor's license number, and identity theft stated the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office in a press release Wednesday.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, the allegations involve the misuse of city funds and "conduct related to a city rebate program".

"We are aware of the charges filed against Mr. Bridge today," stated Emily Prueitt, the Community Relations Manager and Public Information Officer for the City of Lompoc. "The city will continue to work with the District Attorney’s office throughout the investigation. Any other inquiries should be directed to the District Attorney’s office. The city has no other comments at this time."

Bridge is currently scheduled to be arraigned on those charges on Dec. 4 of this year shared the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Your News Channel reached out to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office for more information and its response will be added to this article when it is received.