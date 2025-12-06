Santa Maria Parade of Lights highlights include proposal

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) The Christmas Parade of Lights took place on Saturday night in Santa Maria.

People lined Broadway to see illuminated floats, marching bands, community groups, cool cars, and Santa.

It also got romantic with a proposal during the parade.

Dave Alley called it the first on air proposal during the annual parade.

The parade is presented by Rotary Clubs of Santa Maria and Nipomo.

Scott Hennesee, Andie Bornet Lopez, Evan Vega and Dave helped announce the parade live.

The broadcast air again multiple times during the holidays.