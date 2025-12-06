Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Maria Parade of Lights highlights include proposal

Parade broadcast live includes Proposal in Santa Maria
By
today at 12:04 am
Published 11:57 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) The Christmas Parade of Lights took place on Saturday night in Santa Maria.

People lined Broadway to see illuminated floats, marching bands, community groups, cool cars,  and Santa.

It also got romantic with a proposal during the parade.

Dave Alley called it the first on air proposal during the annual parade.

The parade is presented by Rotary Clubs of Santa Maria and Nipomo.

Scott Hennesee, Andie Bornet Lopez, Evan Vega and Dave helped announce the parade live.

The broadcast air again multiple times during the holidays.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.