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Santa Barbara man arrested in child sex abuse investigation

KEYT
By
New
today at 3:07 pm
Published 3:16 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested Joshua Daniel Luft from Santa Barbara in a child sex abuse investigation.

SBCSO detectives arrested the 42-year-old on April 28 after beginning their investigation exactly one month prior.

SBCSO detectives received reports of lewd acts involving a juvenile female that allegedly occurred on Sunshine Lane near the Paradise Canyon area on March 28.

Detectives booked Luft on felony charges, including lewd acts with a child, sexual battery and annoying/molesting a child under 18 years of age.

Luft has since been released after posting a $25,000 bail, though SBCSO detectives believe additional victims associated with him may come forward.

SBCSO detectives encourage those with information, or those who may have contacted Luft under the circumstances, to call the following number or visit the SBCSO website for anonymous tips.

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Caleb Nguyen

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