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Santa Barbara - South County

Fire crews responding to structure fire on Laguna Street in Santa Barbara Monday

KEYT News
By
today at 2:28 pm
Published 2:32 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire in the 1200 block of Laguna Street.

A large plume of smoke is visible across the city and fire engines are on the scene.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it is received.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

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Andrew Gillies

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