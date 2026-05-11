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Local Forecast

Cooling Tuesday, increasing clouds & fog

KEYT
By
Published 2:58 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - High pressure exits east and gets replaced with low pressure dropping south across California creating cooler temperatures for us starting Tuesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the coolest days of the week, in the upper 60s, with more clouds along the coast.

North winds will increase through midweek as well.

Temperatures rebound Thursday, with a weekend warmup starting on Friday.

Clear skies are expected this weekend, in the mid and upper 70s.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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