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Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Semi-truck hauling rocks on Highway 101 catches fire and leaves driver with minor burns Monday

Image courtesy of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
today at 4:43 pm
Published 4:54 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A semi-truck hauling rocks caught fire on Highway 101, leaving the driver with minor burns Monday afternoon.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the semi-truck driver noticed smoke coming off the vehicle and pulled over to try and find out the origin.

Firefighters arrived to find the vehicle fully engulfed in flames and the fire also spread to nearby vegetation, burning a 60 foot by 60 foot area before being extinguished detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The driver suffered minor burn injuries, but was treated and released by medical responders at the scene shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

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Andrew Gillies

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