Locals Weigh In on Santa Barbara’s New State Street Master Plan

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Local business owners and residents are sharing mixed reactions to Santa Barbara’s newly unveiled “Create State” Master Plan — a proposal that could reshape downtown State Street for decades to come.

The long-term vision, recently reviewed and supported by the Santa Barbara City Council, outlines a 20-to-30-year transformation of the downtown corridor between the 400 and 1300 blocks of State Street.

What began as a temporary pandemic-era closure could soon become a permanent reimagining of one of Santa Barbara’s most recognizable destinations.

“I think they should make it even more pedestrian friendly than it is,” said Santa Barbara resident Brian Walters. “And I understand the new plan does that a bit while also keeping bicycles on board.”

The proposal would divide State Street into three distinct districts: an entertainment district in the lower blocks, a civic and commercial district in central downtown, and an arts district farther up State Street.

City leaders say the goal is to create a greener, more walkable downtown centered around pedestrians, outdoor dining, gathering spaces and flexible community use.

Business owners along the corridor are closely watching the proposal’s next steps.

“This is actually pretty much what it’s going to feel like when it’s done,” said Aron Ashland, owner of The Cruisery. “The sidewalk will be out a little bit farther… and the center will be where the bikes and the cars theoretically would go. So we would have the rest of the space for pedestrians or for patios.”

The plan introduces what city officials are calling a “flex street” design — allowing for cyclists, emergency vehicles and limited mobility access while maintaining the promenade atmosphere many residents have grown accustomed to over the past several years.

Retractable bollards and flexible traffic layouts are also being considered as part of the redesign.

Ashland says while he initially hoped State Street would remain fully car-free, he sees the current proposal as a compromise.

“I think it kind of hits all the points that matter,” Ashland said. “There’s at least flexibility to change it if needed.”

But not everyone supports the vision.

“I want it to go back to the old days to where we can drive up and down State Street,” said Santa Barbara resident Vinny Clark.

Some residents and business owners say concerns about parking, accessibility and reduced vehicle access remain unresolved.

“You can have people walk up and down State Street, or you can have people drive up and down State Street and you still have people looking,” Clark added.

Others argue the pedestrian layout has actually improved visibility for storefronts.

“It seems like it would give you more visibility, but it doesn’t,” said Marcel Monsivais, owner of Marcel Hemp. “If you’re driving by 20 miles an hour… how are you possibly going to see anything?”

For many downtown stakeholders, the debate continues to center on balance — between tourism and local life, between walkability and accessibility, and ultimately what residents want the future of Santa Barbara to look like.

A final approval vote on the master plan is expected later this summer. If approved, the project would move into its engineering and design phase beginning next year.