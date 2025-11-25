Woman dies after crashing at intersection of Bradley and Stowell while driving away from police

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – A woman driving away from police Monday night was involved in a fatal collision at the intersection of Bradley Road and Stowell Road.

The people in the other vehicle involved in the crash were uninjured shared the Santa Maria Police Department in a press release Tuesday.

On Nov. 24, around 10:13 p.m., officers were responding to a reckless driver when they spotted a white Jeep driving erratically near the intersection of Blosser Road and Cook Street noted the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and a brief vehicle chase started before being cancelled in less than a minute to protect members of the public explained the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to Santa Maria Police, the vehicle continued eastbound of Stowell Road at high speeds and running multiple red lights before colliding with an uninvolved vehicle at the intersection of Stowell Road and Bradley Road.

The adult woman driving the Jeep was ejected during the collision and she died from her injuries at the scene detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

The identity of the woman is not being publicly released at this time and is pending notification of her next of kin shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

Anyone with more information about this fatal incident is asked to contact the Santa Maria California Highway Patrol Office at 805-608-6310 or the Santa Maria Police Department Watch Commander at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.