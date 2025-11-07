Anthony Jacob Amador arrested for attempted murder after October domestic violence incident

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Anthony Jacob Amador was arrested at a home on Chianti Lane Thursday evening in connection with an attempted murder during a Oct. 22 domestic violence incident.

On Nov. 6, around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of Chianti Lane while trying to locate the 19-year-old who was wanted on a $1 million warrant for attempted murder stated a press release from the Santa Maria Police Department Friday.

According to Santa Maria Police, the warrant was issued in connection with a domestic violence incident in the city limits of Santa Maria on the evening of Oct. 22, 2025.

Amador allegedly used a firearm during the incident and successfully avoided being arrested by responding officers after fleeing the scene detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

On Nov. 6, officers saw signs of activity at the home on Chianti Lane and Amador was located inside before being taken into custody without incident explained the Santa Maria Police Department.

Amador was booked into the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail on the outstanding warrant shared the Santa Maria Police Department.