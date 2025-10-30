Melodee Buzzard’s Home Searched, Additional Search Warrants Served

VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. (KEYT) – The mother of Melodee Buzzard, the missing nine-year-old, was served with additional search warrants on Thursday, October 30th at their Vandenberg Village home.

Video circulating online shows Ashlee Buzzard speaking to a person appearing to be law enforcement. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office (SBCSO) confirmed Ashlee was served with follow-up search warrants of the home, along with a storage locker and the rental car that Melodee was last seen in.

The mother has been uncooperative in the investigation to find missing Melodee, who first reported missing on October 14th. Melodee's last known whereabouts were captured on camera at a local car rental business on October 7th.

The search of their Vandenberg Village home was anticipated to durate for an extended period of time, in the meantime, Ashlee was escorted to "an alternate location that would not interfere with their ability to

conduct a thorough search," according to SBCSO.

The Sheriff's office clarifies the case remains a missing person investigation, and no arrests have been made at this time.