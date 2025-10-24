New Images and Timeline Shared in Missing Melodee Buzzard Case

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) – A small development in the case of Melodee Buzzard happened Friday as Sheriff's detectives shared an updated timeline and images of the missing nine-year-old.

On Oct.14th, a school administrator reported that Melodee had been missing from school for some time and when deputies arrived at Melodee's mother's home in the 500 block of Mars Avenue in Vandenberg Village, the nine-year-old was not there and, "no clear explanation was provided for her whereabouts" stated a press release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Wednesday.

Concern over the welfare of the young girl has grown both locally and nationally as it was revealed that Melodee's mother Ashlee rented a white Chevrolet Malibu and drove Melodee outside of Santa Barbara county, possibly as far away as the state of Nebraska.

New surveillance images captures Melodee at a local car rental business on October 7th, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and likely a wig, "that is darker and straighter than her natural hair," according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives believe the wig may have been used to alter her appearance, and Ashlee is known to wear wigs herself.

Previously shared photos of Melodee were at least two-years-old.

Detectives confirmed Ashlee returned to their Lompoc residence on October 10th in the same rental car, but without Melodee – narrowing down the critical timeline to between October 7th and October 10th.

The two's three-day roadtrip went from Lompoc to the Nebraska area, with the return trip including the state of Kansas. Detectives say they are now focused on determining where Melodee was during those three days and where she may be now.

Sheriff Bill Brown said, “Our detectives are following every lead in this case. We continue to seek information from the public that could help us find Melodee,” said Sheriff Bill Brown. “We remain determined to bring her home safely.”

Melodee Buzzard is described as a 9-year-old female, approximately 4 feet 6 inches tall, 60 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The department asks the public to not conduct their own independent searches or investigations to not interfere with law enforcement efforts.

A community prayer vigil for Melodee's safety is being hosted tonight by her paternal family in Vandenberg Village.

Detectives are asking anyone who has seen Melodee or has information about her whereabouts to contact the Sheriff’s Office through one of the following methods:

· Detectives Line: (805) 681-4150

· Anonymous Tip Line: (805) 681-4171 · Online Tips: SBSheriff.org

