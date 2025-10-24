Community Prayer Vigil For Melodee’s Safety Held In Vandenberg Village

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) - The investigation into the mysterious disappearance of Melodee Buzzard and the continued uncooperation of her mother Ashlee has the attention of the community and much of the nation.

Ashlee allegedly drove 9-year-old Melodee out of Santa Barbara county in a rental car, possibly as far away as Nebraska, and came back without the child.

The FBI is involved in the investigation, and continues to ask the public at large for their help in finding Melodee.

Melodee’s father Rubiell Meza died when she was a baby, and some time after that Melodee was placed in the custody of Rubiell’s mother Lilly Denes, who now works for KEYT and Telemundo.

Lilly says Ashlee took Melodee from the school she had been attending and left Santa Barbara County, keeping Rubiell’s family from seeing Melodee.

Last Thursday, law enforcement first contacted Lilly to inform her Melodee had been missing.

With so little information coming from Ashlee about whether or not Melodee is safe, Lilly invited the community to a sunset candlelight prayer vigil in the neighborhood where Ashlee and Melodee live.

Santa Barbara County Sheriffs and the FBI continue to ask the public's help in locating Melodee, who may have been driven by her mother Ashlee as far away as Nebraska.

If you have seen Melodee or have any information, you can call he Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division (805) 681-4150. Those wishing to remain anonymous can provide information through the tip line at (805) 681-4171 or online at https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.

