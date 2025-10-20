Search For Missing Girl From Vandenberg Village Goes National

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) - The community of residents in Vandenberg Village is becoming increasingly concerned over the welfare of 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard.

The young girl was reported missing on October 14th by administrators at Lompoc Unified School District, after observing an unusually long extended absence.

Law enforcement officers say her mother Ashlee is being uncooperative with the investigation, and her family says she won’t even speak to them, despite their efforts to check on Melodee.

In cooperation with the FBI, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s office has determined through investigation that Melodee was last seen in a rental car with her mother Ashlee on October 7th.

Detectives have determined that Ashlee may have driven Melodee in a white Chevrolet Malibu outside of Santa Barbara county, possibly as far away as the state of Nebraska.

The rented Chevy Malibu is no longer in Ashlee’s possession.

Despite the community’s high level of interest, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is asking them to stand down from their own search efforts to allow investigators to do their jobs.

“Detectives are aware of the strong community interest in Melodee’s case and are asking the public not to attempt to conduct their own searches or investigations. While well-intentioned, these efforts could unintentionally interfere with investigative work already in progress. Detectives have already conducted a thorough search of the family’s residence and continue to follow verified leads in a coordinated manner.”

The most recent known photograph is reported to be approximately two-years-old.

If any members of the public have seen Melodee or if they have any information at all, they are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at (805) 681-4150. Those wishing to remain anonymous can provide information through the tip line at (805) 681-4171 or online by clicking here.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With The Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.