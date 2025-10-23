Paternal Family of Melodee Buzzard Speaks Ahead of Friday’s Prayer Vigil

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - A significant portion of the nation is now caught in the unfolding drama of Vandenberg Village’s missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard.

Now almost a week and a half after she was declared missing, Melodee’s mother is still being uncooperative.

When she was a baby, Melodee’s father Rubiell Meza died in a motorcycle accident.

After years of custody drama, Rubiell’s mother (Melodee’s grandmother) was contacted last Thursday to tell her the child had been reported missing.

Lilly Denes, Melodee’s paternal grandmother, is inviting the community out to a sunset candlelight vigil on Friday at the 500 block of Mars Avenue, to pray for Melodee’s safety.

The family began to gather in support of each other on Thursday night.

Santa Barbara County Sheriffs and the FBI continue to ask the public's help in locating Melodee, who may have been driven by her mother Ashlee as far away as Nebraska.

If you have seen Melodee or have any information, you can call he Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division (805) 681-4150. Those wishing to remain anonymous can provide information through the tip line at (805) 681-4171 or online at https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.