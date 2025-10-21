Melodee’s Paternal Grandmother Announces Candlelight Vigil

SANTA MARIA / LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) - We are learning more about the extended family of the 9-year-old girl from Vandenberg Village who was reported missing on October 14th.

When Melodee was a baby of only six months old her father, Rolando Rubiell “Pinoy” Meza, died in a motorcycle accident.

His mother, Melodee’s paternal grandmother, is announcing that a double-purpose candlelight vigil will be held this Friday at sunset in front of Ashlee and Melodee’s house in Vandenberg Village.

The vigil will honor her son’s memory, and also seeks to keep attention on the case until Melodee is found.

She also has requested that from now on her missing granddaughter be announced as Melodee Buzzard-Meza, to honor her late son’s memory.

A community Facebook page, "In Search of Melodee," was created where background, insights, speculation, and mutual support can be found.

Santa Barbara County Sheriffs and FBI continue to ask the public's help in locating Melodee Buzzard-Meza, who may have been driven by her mother as far away as Nebraska.

If you have seen Melodee or have any information, you can call he Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division (805) 681-4150. Those wishing to remain anonymous can provide information through the tip line at (805) 681-4171 or online at https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.

