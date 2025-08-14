SpaceX launch plans for 2026 continue to raise concerns with the California Coastal Commission

CALABASAS, Calif. - The California Coastal Commission says the Air Force has not submitted enough information about the expansion project at Vandenberg Space Force base to allow the commission to make an appropriate decision.

One of the issues is the sound impacts on the rockets, especially with a launch approximately every three days with the expansion that is planned.

There will be about 50 launches this year. In 2026 the goal is 100 launches.

The plans include not just the Falcon 9 rockets that are used now with a booster that is returned to either an offshore or on shore pad, but also a larger rocket. That is called a Falcon Heavy with a total of three booster engines.

The commission says SpaceX launches are a federal activity. The commission says SpaceX is a privately owned company.

The majority of the launches now are to put the Starlink Satellites into a low earth orbit.

The Department of the Air Force is not commenting at the meeting taking place in Calabasas.

SpaceX is not commenting and has not indicated that anyone is in attendance.