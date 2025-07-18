Skip to Content
Santa Maria man arrested following standoff after allegedly threatening people with a knife at Jack in the Box on Broadway Friday

Santa Maria Police Department
today at 1:52 pm
Published 2:00 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A 47-year-old Santa Maria man is in custody after allegedly threatening employees and customers with a knife at the Jack in the Box at 2306 Broadway and a 30-minute standoff with law enforcement Friday.

On July 18, around 9:58 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Jack in the Box at 2306 Broadway after receiving reports that a man was threatening employees and customers with a knife stated a press release from the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to Santa Maria Police, responding officers evacuated the business and attempted to negotiate with the man who refused to cooperate and threatened officers.

Negotiators arrived at the scene and successfully resolved the standoff after 30 minutes of negotiations explained the Santa Maria Police Department.

The 47-year-old was taken into custody and booked for criminal threats, resisting arrest, and trespassing shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

