Old Town Goleta Restriping Project Sparks Debate Over Safety and Business Impacts

GOLETA, Calif.—The City of Goleta says its Old Town restriping project is improving safety and making the area more pedestrian-friendly — but some business owners say the changes are still hurting customer traffic.

The project along Hollister Avenue reduced the roadway from four lanes to two and added bike lanes, new crosswalks, and back-in angled parking as part of the city’s effort to create a safer and more walkable downtown corridor.

According to data presented to the Goleta City Council, vehicle speeds have decreased, collisions are down, and pedestrian activity has increased since the changes were implemented.

Still, reaction from the community remains mixed.

“During rush hour, whether it's in the morning or at lunchtime or in the evening, and you need to go through Old Town Goleta, good luck,” said resident Bernard Carr.

Some business owners say while safety may have improved, customer access has become more challenging.

“This is safer for me. I haven't really seen too many accidents in comparison to where we used to see before,” said Peter Jimenez, owner of Goleta Barbers.

But Jimenez says his business has suffered since construction first began.

“Since the beginning of the construction, I feel from there to now it's been about 40%,” he said, referring to a decline in business.

Jimenez says the new back-in parking spaces can be confusing for drivers and believes the reduced traffic lanes may discourage customers from stopping in Old Town.

“We've had people send us a text message saying they can't find parking. And in reality, there's plenty of parking. You just kind of have to give it a chance,” he said.

Some drivers say the back-in parking design takes adjustment.

“I just had to pull forward where I was parking here, and I felt like I was in the bike lane and blocking traffic to back in,” said Susan Zink of Santa Barbara. “But I was able to back in with the cars that have all the mirrors and help. That’s very, very helpful. But that's the first time I've done it.”

Others in the area say their businesses have not experienced the same struggles.

Patricia Guerrera, owner of Tru Beauty Lash Academy, says her business has been thriving since opening earlier this year.

“I’ve been here since February, so I'm new to this area, but I feel because we have a parking lot, we got lucky and the clients are not having a hard time,” Guerrera said.

Some business owners also point to ongoing construction projects nearby as another factor potentially affecting sales, making it difficult to determine exactly what is causing the slowdown.

City officials say it may take more time to fully understand the long-term effects of the restriping project. For now, debate continues over how Old Town Goleta should balance safety, traffic flow, and support for local businesses.