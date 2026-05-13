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Immigration

Wife of Santa Maria Man Released From Immigration Facility After Weeks of Holding

Image from South Texas Health System's Resident Directory
KEYT News
Image from South Texas Health System's Resident Directory
By
today at 6:24 pm
Published 6:32 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – The wife of a Santa Maria man has been released from a Texas immigration detention facility today after weeks of detainment.

Dr. Rubeliz Bolivar, a Venezuelan native, along with her five-year-old daughter were detainment by federal officers back in April as they were about to board a flight to Santa Maria from Texas, where Bolivar is completing her residency.

Your News Channel learned the five-year-old girl was reunited with her father, Milenko Faria while her mother was still in holding.  Faria moved to Santa Maria in 2017 after fleeing Venezuela and had his daughter here on the Central Coast, making her a U.S. citizen.

Milenko Faria, tells Your News Channel's Jarrod Zinn that his wife was released from an immigration detention facility in Texas today.

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Article Topic Follows: Immigration

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Alissa Orozco

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