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Ventura County

Fire teams successfully knocked down fire at industrial building on Calle Bolero Wednesday

Image courtesy of the Ventura County Fire Department
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today at 5:48 pm
Published 5:58 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Fire crews responded to a structure fire at a industrial building on Calle Bolero, southeast of Camarillo Wednesday.

All personnel at the commercial building safely exited without injury and fire teams were able to knock down the fire that involved a piece of equipment and extended into the building's ventilation system shared the Ventura County Fire Department.

Firefighters remained on the scene to monitor for any remaining fire extensions and to ventilate smoke out of the building detailed the Ventura County Fire Department.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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Andrew Gillies

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