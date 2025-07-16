Juvenile arraigned on first-degree murder charge Tuesday in connection with July 4 murder of Brandon Cabrera

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – On Wednesday, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office announced that one felony count of first-degree murder has been filed against a juvenile in connection with the death of Brandon Cabrera on July 4 of this year.

The juvenile, only identified as I.H. in court documents due to their age, has also been charged with the special allegation that the alleged murder was committed on behalf of a criminal street gang and for using a firearm detailed the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

On Thursday, July 10, the Santa Maria Police Department shared that a juvenile already in detention at Santa Maria Juvenile Hall would be facing a murder charge in connection with the July 4 shooting death.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, the juvenile defendant was arraigned on their charge Tuesday, July 15 and is next due in court on Aug. 7, 2025, in Santa Maria Juvenile Court.