Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Detained juvenile at Santa Maria Juvenile Hall booked for the July 4 murder of Brandon Cabrera

today at 4:46 pm
Published 4:55 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – On Thursday, a juvenile who was already in custody at Santa Maria Juvenile Hall was booked for the murder of 25-year-old Brandon Cabrera on July 4 of this year.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department, detectives identified the juvenile as the suspect during their investigation of the homicide and the juvenile was booked on both murder and other related charges.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rubio at 805-928-3781 ext. 1682 or Detective Santiago at ext. 1362.

You can also submit information related to this investigation while remaining anonymous by calling 805-382-3781 ext. 2677.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew Gillies

