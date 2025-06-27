Lompoc man arrested Friday in connection with shooting earlier this month

LOMPOC, Calif. – On Friday, a 20-year-old Lompoc man was arrested in connection with a shooting in Lompoc earlier this month.

Officers received reports of a shooting in Lompoc and responding officers and detectives found multiple shell casings in the area stated a press release Friday from the Lompoc Police Department.

When and where that shooting occurred has intentionally not been shared with the public as part of the investigation confirmed the Lompoc Police Department to Your News Channel.

Detectives were able to identify a 20-year-old Lompoc man as a suspect in the shooting and a search and arrest warrant at the residence he was staying at was obtained explained the Lompoc Police Department.

On June 27, members of the SWAT team executed the warrant and the man was taken into custody without incident shared the Lompoc Police Department.

A search of the residence revealed two firearms, including one that was modified for fully automatic fire, as well as three magazines and ammunition detailed the Lompoc Police Department.

The 20-year-old was booked at the Lompoc jail for attempted murder, assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, and a gang enhancement stated the Lompoc Police Department.

Bail for the Lompoc resident has been set at $1,040,000 added the Lompoc Police Department.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Corporal David Magaña with the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.