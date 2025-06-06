ORCUTT, Calif. - A local father wore his Meta Glasses to bring his young son to Waller Park in Santa Maria near Orcutt Thursday afternoon.

As his son climbed a tree, due to the high resolution of the Meta Glasses, Michael Zoppo witnessed an event that alarmed him, appearing to be a body dumping in broad daylight.

It appeared to Zoppo in the moment like the driver removed an individual's body from the car and drove away, leaving the individual lying completely still on the pavement.

As the driver took a wrong turn and headed deeper into Waller Park, Zoppo took action, contacting law enforcement, who did arrest the driver before he was able to exit the park.

Friday morning, the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office clarified that the woman left behind on the pavement was heavily intoxicated, but that Zoppo did not witness the dumping of a dead body.

Due to the lack of any peripheral vision to the Meta Glasses, they did not capture the moment when the woman opened the car door and spilled out herself, ending partially underneath the vehicle.

The driver did move the woman away from the vehicle so he could drive away, but the Sheriff's office says there is no evidence to indicate anything worse than a disagreement between two people.

Both the driver and the intoxicated woman happened to have multiple outstanding warrants, and the driver was arrested on his other warrants while the woman was transported away for priority medical attention.

Since the woman was merely intoxicated and the male driver was arrested, the sheriff's office investigation of the scene ended.

We do not yet know if the driver was also intoxicated, nor are we aware of the exact charges on the driver upon his arrest.

We will provide further information on this incident as it becomes available to us.

