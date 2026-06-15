Alert Chaperone Averts Disaster As Charter Bus with Local Eighth Graders Catches Fire

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A group of celebrating eighth graders were rushed off a charter bus last week when an alert chaperone noticed sounds and smoke just minutes before the bus caught fire.

On June 10, an excited group of eighth graders from Santa Ynez Valley Christian Academy were on their way to a fellow student's home for a party ahead of their graduation the next day.

While heading to the party in a chartered bus, a chaperone and parent of one of the students, Keela Gregg, heard an odd clicking sound and thought she saw smoke from the window on Baseline Avenue just past Camp 4 northeast of Santa Ynez.

Gregg shared with Your News Channel that 20 to 30 seconds later, she smelled smoke and immediately told the driver to pull over.

The alert chaperone then ordered students to prepare to leave the bus in an orderly, single-file line and continue down the road and away from the bus she detailed.

As students exited the stopped bus, smoke began to fill it and Gregg noticed that a wooden box next to the driver was smoking as she ensured everybody made it to safety.

Gregg was the last one to step off the bus and as she did, she noted that the box ignited and within minutes the entire bus was engulfed in flames.

The driver of the bus called 911 while the student who was hosting the pre-graduation party called her parent and a fleet of parent-driven vehicles headed toward the scene.

Another parent called the Chumash Tribe's nearby fire response agency and the local indigenous group's fire teams arrived to extinguish the flames before they spread to nearby vegetation.

Thanks in no small part to Keela Gregg, everybody made it off the bus unscathed and even went on to their planned pre-graduation party and then onto their graduation ceremony the following day.

"As parents, we have reflected on how differently this story could have ended had the smoke gone unnoticed or had the bus continued down the road for just a few more minutes," shared Kelly Fiore whose eldest was on the bus and set to graduate the next day. "Instead of celebrating our children's accomplishments at graduation the next day, our families could have been facing an unimaginable tragedy."