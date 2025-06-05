Santa Maria Dad’s Meta Glasses Capture Body Dumping at Orcutt Park While Filming Son

ORCUTT, Calif. — When Michael Zoppo of Santa Maria bought his Meta Glasses three months ago, he never expected to capture the body of a woman being dumped while filming his young son at a park.

"I originally got them for sports, youth sports, with my son biking and other activities. I did not expect to film what I saw with them."

While filming his son climb up a tree at Waller Park in Orcutt, he noticed a man drag a body out of a car in the nearby parking lot.

“I didn’t think it was a dead body originally, just because it looked like the gentleman was talking over them and there was not a lot of movement,” he said, adding he originally thought the man was going to help her.

"Maybe he's helping her until I saw him drag her out of the way so he could leave, leaving her in the asphalt."

Zoppo kept calm and acted quickly. When the driver made a wrong turn out of the park, Zoppo used his Meta glasses to discreetly call 911 and relay the car’s license plate number.

“He went left, and in that moment, I kind of took action,” he said. “Called the dispatcher right away... I told them what was happening. I think there’s a lady down in the parking lot.”

Deputies from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office intercepted the vehicle before the man could leave the park. The woman, who appeared unresponsive, was taken away in an ambulance.

“She was not moving or talking when they were trying to ask her questions."

Zoppo said he had heard of similar body dumpings in the area but said he never imagined witnessing such an event—especially at a public park in the middle of the day.

“There’s kids... I’ve never, in my 35 years of living, seen something like that,” he said. “It’s wild... It happened right here.”

Despite the disturbing experience, Zoppo said he doesn’t want the incident to change how his family views the park.

“It sucks that that happened, but I don’t want that to diminish the community,” he said. “I’ll still be here. I’ll still feed the ducks and the squirrels.”

Zoppo’s advice to parents who may face a similar situation: stay calm and protect your children from seeing disturbing events.

“Just make sure your kid doesn’t see it,” he said. “Because it’s traumatizing for me as an adult to kind of see her—half her clothes pulled down and his face down in the asphalt.”

The condition of the woman and the identity of the suspect have not yet been released by authorities.