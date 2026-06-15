Move Out Weekend in Isla Vista Means Tons of Leftover Trash & Extra Items

ISLA VISTA, Calif. (KEYT) - With the end of the UC Santa Barbara school year, the Isla Vista community nearby is clearing out.

Thousands of students who are residents in the area are packing up their belongings, stuffing their vehicles and filling up U-Haul trucks. Parents have arrived to help with the geometric calculations to make it all fit where it is supposed to go.

What can't be moved is donated or left on the curbside. Some of the items are being collected for an upcoming community sale on June 19th and 20th. It is organized by the Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) this year and not with the same structure that took place in the past at the Embarcadero Hall parking lot. That parking lot sale will not be taking place, but the 2026 sale will be in the IVCSD parking lot next to the Community Center.

Items arriving include desks, chairs, kitchen items, small appliances and beds.

The move out is intense with an estimated 10-15,000 residents leaving the area after the school year, and for seniors they may have several years of belongings to deal with.

Already some discarded items are on the streets or near the dumpster bins.

Marborg has added additional trucks and pickups to handle this waste flow and clean the area as fast as possible.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today)

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.