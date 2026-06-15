Community Wildfire Meeting to Help with Preparations, Response and Updates on Risks

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A call for the community to prepare for the next big fire, or fires, comes with a meeting for fire leaders to explain the conditions, risks and response plans ahead.

This comes after Southern California witnessed what areas of Northern California saw in recent years Last year, an explosive wind-driven fire scene wiped out homes, businesses and nearly all of certain communities such as the Palisades and Alta Dena. In Ventura County the Mountain Fire was also destructive and moved faster than fire crews could get into position.

The Monday evening meeting will take place on the west campus of Santa Barbara City College from 6 p.m. to 7:30. p.m. in the BC Forum. Parking is free.

It will be hosted by all local fire agencies, the Santa Barbara Police Department, the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office and local public safety partners.

The key information will include wildfire risks, brush removal preparation, evacuation planning, and personal preparedness. It will not just focus on the traditional front country areas, but also dangerous spots including around Elings Park, Hidden Valley, the Douglas Family Preserve, Hope Ranch, Honda Valley Park and TV hill.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today.)

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