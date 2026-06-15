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Boats Clear Out East of Stearns Wharf to Make Way for New Moorings

A newly design anchorage area is going in east of Stearns Wharf in the next month.
John Palminteri
A newly design anchorage area is going in east of Stearns Wharf in the next month.
By
Published 11:49 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Boats have to be removed from the seasonal anchorage area east of Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara starting today.

New moorings are going in – the seasonal anchorage used to secure boats from drifting winds, currents, and waves. The new moorings should be finished at the end of July.

This changes was widely discussed by the Santa Barbara Harbor Commission and letters have been sent out to the boaters involved.

At that time fees will be $30/per night, $200/per week, and $500/per month. Insurance will be required for all boats in the area, along with inspections. A permit application is available at the Harbormasters office.

The Santa Barbara Waterfront Department and non-profit groups including Heal the Ocean say this improved mooring area, along with the insurance requirement will create a safer zone and there will be fewer vessels breaking away. In the past some have crashed into the shoreline creating dangerous situations, environmental damage and maritime debris concerns.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today.)

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John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

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