Three people arrested and charged in connection with October 2023 Santa Maria homicide

today at 5:21 pm
Published 5:38 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – On Wednesday, detectives arrested three people wanted in connection with an October 2023 shooting at a house party that left one Santa Maria man dead and three others injured.

On Oct. 21, 2023, around 12:32 a.m., officers were dispatched to a reported shooting at a home in the 1000 block of North School Street stated a press release from the Santa Maria Police Department.

Arriving officers found a man -later identified as 20-year-old Arthur Pichardo of Santa Maria- with multiple gunshot wounds and three other people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds shared the Santa Maria Police.

Pichardo later died from his injuries.

On May 28, 2025, Santa Maria Police detectives alongside deputies from the Kern County Sheriff's Department arrested one of the people identified as a suspect in the shooting in Bakersfield and he was booked into Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to Santa Maria Police, two other suspects who were already in custody on unrelated charges have also been charged in connection with the homicide and with criminal street gang enhancements.

All three people were juveniles at the time of the October 2023 shooting and their names and identifying information are being withheld at this time explained the Santa Maria Police Department.

Despite the arrests, the investigation into the incident is still ongoing and anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Santiago at 805-928-3781 ext. 1362.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

