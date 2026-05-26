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Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Coast Hills Credit Union Gives $250,000 To Mission Hope

Coast Hills Credit Union Gives $250,000 To Mission Hope
KEYT
Coast Hills Credit Union Gives $250,000 To Mission Hope
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today at 1:01 pm
Published 1:07 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria held an unveiling for a generous gift from a community partner.

Coast Hills Credit Union has awarded the Center a philanthropic gift of no less than $250,000.

Officials at Mission Hope say this gift opens the doors to updates to their technology and resources vital to the ongoing fight against cancer.

Coast Hills representatives say they are honored to have the means to bestow such a gift upon the essential organization.

To find out more information about Mission Hope Cancer Center, you can click this link to visit their website.

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Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

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Jarrod Zinn

Jarrod is a North County Reporter for News Channel 3-12. For more about Jarrod, click here.

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