Lompoc Ordinances Ahead of Governor’s Escalation of Efforts to Clear Encampments

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc passed an ordinance making inner-city camping illegal back in March, and a new ordinance seems to have been just ahead of a new announcement from the California governor.

Governor Newsom announced Monday morning another escalation to the state's efforts to clear out homeless encampments, releasing over $3 million in voter-approved funds toward the initiative.

Lompoc officials feel they were ahead of the curve with the ordinance banning inner-city camping, which passed in March, and is now being implemented.

In addition to the progress they've already seen, Lompoc is incentivizing the development of more assistive housing facilities.

To do this, they approved an ordinance at their last meeting to reduce the impact fees associated with land development.

This will enhance the practices of getting people the help and resources they need to rejoin society and obtain a place to call home.