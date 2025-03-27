New Ordinance bans Urban Camping in Lompoc city limits

LOMPOC, Calif. - Earlier this month, the Lompoc city council voted unanimously to make camping illegal within city limits.

The new law stipulates that living accommodations like camping will no longer be allowed on public and private property, unless otherwise specified by the property owner.

City officials say the issue is the behavior and illegal activities that are most often associated with these unhoused encampments.

Some have expressed concerns that this makes homelessness illegal in Lompoc, but others say it depends on one's definition of homelessness.

City officials acknowledge that though the Lompoc riverbed has a long history of homeless encampments, many people they encounter may not necessarily be unhoused, yet are long-term camping in unsafe living environments.

Lompoc mayor James Mosby says the city isn't trying to be mean or hostile, but that the living conditions in these encampments are unsafe for those living in them, as well as to the members of the surrounding community.

The ordinance passed on March 4th, and has a 30-day processing period before the new law can be implemented.

Mayor Mosby says law enforcement is working hard to engage those who are unhoused in a positive manner whenever possible, and to help connect them with resources that will help to house them.