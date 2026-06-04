24th Congressional Candidates to Keep The Campaign Rolling Until November

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The 24th Congressional seat is expected to have a fierce battle on the campaign trail between now and November's General Election.

Incumbent Democrat Salud Carbajal, is working on his re-election campaign with Republican Bob Smith ramping up his efforts coming off of the Primary Election Tuesday and aiming towards the November vote.

Both candidates are not expected to slow down in their efforts to make a case for the voters support.

Smith has the uphill battle against long time politician Carbajal who has been in Congress since 2017 and prior to that was seated on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors serving the first district and at time, was the chair.

Smith says he is not into partisan bickering and is offering a "common sense" approach to California and Central Coast issues. He has created his own candidate space and ideas without aligning with the White House directly.

Carbajal has been in the forefront of efforts to battle the current administration on issues such as offshore oil drilling, cost of living, housing prices and federal cuts to programs that help seniors, children and veterans.

Both Carbajal and Smith served in the military.

Neither are expected to put their campaign signs away and they plan to keep their message in front of the voters all summer long.

The ballots for the November election will be out the first week in October.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today)

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