SLO County Fire Hosts Live Fire Training In Arroyo Grande

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. (KEYT) - All week, the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department has hosted live fire training exercise in Arroyo Grande, scheduled to conclude tomorrow with a complete burn-down of the structure.

About a half-mile south of Arroyo Grande High School, intermittent bursts of smoke can be seen as rounds of drills and exercises start up.

Live fire trainings like this are held as often as fire departments are able, but it is dependent upon acquisition of the property.

Structures used for live fire trainings are those that have been surrendered for demolition to begin with.

Four ignitions and subsequent exercise rounds are conducted each day, providing opportunities for multiple agencies to train together under realistic conditions.

Fireground communication, 360-degree walkarounds, tactical size-ups, task-oriented firefighting, and rapid survival intervention are all named as training goals.

Every burn is conducted with full permit processing, accounting for weather and air quality conditions.

For the final day of training on Friday, they’ll be completely burning the structure down in the late afternoon.

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