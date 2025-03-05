Father and son pair Mark and Allen Pearse arrested in connection with lewd acts on a child

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Sheriff's Detectives arrested 64-year-old Mark Pearse and his 34-year-old son Allen Pearse for lewd acts on a child Tuesday.

Allen Pearse was also arrested in connection with the rape of three women who came forward during the investigation of the sexual assaults of a child by both men in 2009 added the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office in a press release Wednesday.

The investigation began in January of 2024 when deputies received a report from an adult woman who reported sexual abuse in 2009 while she was a minor at the Los Pinos Apartments in Orcutt stated the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

In January of 2025, deputies learned of another survivor who reported Allen Pearse had raped her and in February, two additional sexual assault survivors reported that Allen Pearse had also raped them shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, detectives located and arrested Mark and Allen Pearse on warrants for the above crimes at their home in the 100 block of West Boone Street in Santa Maria detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Mark is being held for felonies related to lewd and lascivious acts on a child under the age of 14 and Allen is being held for felonies including lewd and lascivious acts on a child under the age of 14, digital penetration of an unconscious person, rape of an unconscious person, and sodomy of an unconscious person explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Both men are being held at the Northern Branch Jail without bail added the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office expects more sexual assault survivors to come forward, potentially from the Los Pinos Apartments or the areas around Boone Street in Santa Maria.

Anyone with additional information to share about Mark or Allen Pearse are asked to contact Detective Brownlee at 805-681-4150 or you can report your information while remaining anonymous by calling 805-681-4171 or by visiting this webpage.

Survivors of sexual assault face unique challenges when dealing with their experiences. Survivors can also contact the Victim-Witness Assistance Program through the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office at 805-568-2400.