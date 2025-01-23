Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base scheduled for early Friday morning

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A Falcon 9 launch carrying Starlink satellites is currently scheduled for Friday, Jan. 24, starting at 5:54 a.m.

According to Vandenberg Space Force Base, after first stage separation, the booster assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff and can be watched here.