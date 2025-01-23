Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base scheduled for early Friday morning

KEYT
By
New
today at 12:59 pm
Published 1:04 pm

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A Falcon 9 launch carrying Starlink satellites is currently scheduled for Friday, Jan. 24, starting at 5:54 a.m.

According to Vandenberg Space Force Base, after first stage separation, the booster assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff and can be watched here.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Falcon 9 launch
KEYT
spaceport
Vandenberg space force base

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content