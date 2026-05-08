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SBCC completes sweep at rival Hancock to win SoCal Super Regional series

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Vaqueros advances to SoCal Regional Finals
By
Updated
today at 9:39 pm
Published 9:38 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The pitching of Wylan Nelson and the hitting of Parker Hellekson leads the Vaqueros to a SoCal Super Regional sweep at Hancock.

Nelson pitched 8 innings and Hellekson drove in 3 runs in an 8-3 victory to win the series two games to nothing.

SBCC (29-16) advances to next weekend's SoCal Regional Finals at Palomar in a best of three series.

Nelson is now 9-0 on the season after allowing 3 earned runs on just 3 hits while striking out 10.

Hellekson ripped a 2-run double as part of a 3-run first inning for the Vaqueros as they grabbed a 3-1 lead.

He later drove in a run in the fourth inning on a ground ball to second base that put SBCC up 7-3.

Matt Kovach homered in the loss for the Bulldogs who end their season at 34-13.

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Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

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