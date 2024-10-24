Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Arena cancels Haunted Hills due to Lake Fire

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Elks had to cancel this years Haunted Hills event at their fairgrounds area in Santa Maria due to campsite damages during the Lake Fire battle in July.

It would have been the Halloween event's 5th annual but this year it was put on pause.



“Unfortunately, we did have some damage to some of the roads that needed to get repaired and so with the timeline, we just weren't able to pull up Haunted Hills and do the repairs," said Johnna McGuire with the Santa Maria Elks.

The Lake Fire sparked on July 5th, near the Zaca Burn Scar that also sparked that 17 years and one day later. Thousands of firefighters came in from across the country to combat the battle tath took nearly one month to contain.

Fire crews from many different agencies camped out at the Elks rodeo arena and the Santa Maria Speedway in Nipomo.

McGuire said, Haunted Hills will return next year.

Now, the Elks are in full swing their annual Christmas in the Country, drive-thru experience. They said they owe it to the community to make it bigger and better this year.

The light show displays holiday spirited scenes, from a live nativity, snow and Santa Clause.

They are asking local businesses to participate to help bring the holiday spirit.

To find out more on how you can join visit https://www.elksrec.com/p/events/christmas-in-the-country.