SpaceX announces Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday evening

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX announced a Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Sep. 5 at 8:20 p.m. for the NROL-113 mission.

Backup launch windows have been designated on Friday, Sep, 6, starting at 7:58 p.m. (PT).

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff that you can watch here.

The National Reconnaissance Office-led mission will be the third launch dedicated to adding to the federal organization's reconnaissance satellite constellation.

After first stage separation, the booster will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You done ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean as shown in the image from SpaceX below.

The image below, courtesy of the National Reconnaissance Office, shows an exploded diagram of the Falcon 9 and payload scheduled to launch Thursday.

This will be the 20th flight for the first stage booster on this mission which previously launched: Sentinel-6, DART, Transport-7, Iridium OneWeb, SDA-0B, and 14 Starlink missions.