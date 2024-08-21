Skip to Content
Advanced polar communications satellites launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base

Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission logo courtesy of Northrop Grumman
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Two Enhanced Polar System-Recapitalization satellites were successfully launched aboard a Falcon 9 on Aug. 11, 2024, from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

According to Space Systems Command, the Northrop Grumman-built satellites are intended to provide communications coverage for the Arctic region on behalf of the Norwegian Ministry of Defense, the U.S. Space Force, and ViaSat, a Carlsbad-based communications company.

Northrop Grumman Ships Space Norways Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission Satellites to Launch Site
The Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission satellites at Northrop Grumman's satellite manufacturing facility in Dulles, VA (Image courtesy of Northrop Grumman)

Those satellites are part of the Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission designed to expand both military and commercial broadband coverage in the region shared Northrup Grumman.

The Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission payload is owned by Space Norway, a company owned by the Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Fisheries, which works on behalf of the Norwegian government.

Due to their mission focus on the Arctic region, the satellites are destined for a highly elliptical orbit explained Space Systems Command.

"The program team has done an outstanding job getting to the launch milestone," beamed Ernest Finney, Enhanced Polar System-Recapitalization Payload Manager at Space Systems Command. "The program office delivered its ground system eight months prior to launch, delivered payloads nine months ahead of schedule, and delivered at a cost below the Acquisition Program Baseline (APB). Now we’re looking forward to ensuring a comprehensive test campaign to deliver this capability to the warfighter."

The broader Enhanced Polar System provides protected extremely high-frequency communications to replace the Interim Polar System and prepare for the fielding of next-generation Protected Tactical SATCOM system expected to launch in the early 2030s detailed the Space Systems Command.

