Space X launching Falcon 9 rocket Sunday

today at 2:44 pm
Published 2:55 pm

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Space X is planning a Falcon 9 rocket launch of the Space Norway Arctic Satellite Broadband mission to Molyniya transfer orbit from the Vandenberg Space Force Base Sunday.

Liftoff is targeted for 7:02 p.m. and backup opportunities are available starting Aug 12 at 6:58 p.m. if needed according to Space X.

This will be the 22nd flight of the first stage booster supporting this mission, including 10 previous Starlink missions.

The first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship in the Pacific Ocean following stage separation.

You can watch the rocket take off at the Space X website and social media page.

