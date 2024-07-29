Skip to Content
Santa Maria Police arrest two for DUI during checkpoint

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department arrested two drivers under DUI suspicion after a recent checkpoint.

The checkpoint happened at the 900 block of South Broadway from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. and 18 total drivers were cited for unlicensed driving, according to the SMPD.

Drivers with a first-time DUI charge face an average of $13,500 in fines and a license suspension detailed the SMPD.

The SMPD plans on additional checkpoints in the coming months.

